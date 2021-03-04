SPORTS ROUNDUP

Big Game will highlight opening night for high school football

The long-delayed high school football season will kick off with the 61st annual Big Game between rivals Santa Barbara and San Marcos high schools, according to the Channel League schedule released on Wednesday.

The contest will be held at 7 p.m. on March 19 at San Marcos’ Warkentin Family Stadium. A preliminary game between the schools’ frosh-soph teams will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Other opening night games in the Channel League will feature Cabrillo at Dos Pueblos and Santa Ynez at Lompoc.

“Details on spectators, ticketing, etcetera will be upcoming in the next week,” San Marcos athletic director Abe Jahadhmy said.

Santa Barbara’s Peabody Stadium, recently rebuilt at a cost of $39 million, won’t be unveiled until Week Three on April 2.

The rest of the Channel League schedule:

March 26 — Santa Barbara at Santa Ynez, San Marcos at Cabrillo, Lompoc at Dos Pueblos.

April 2 — Cabrillo at Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos at Santa Ynez, San Marcos at Lompoc.

April 9 — Dos Pueblos at Santa Barbara, Cabrillo at Lompoc, Santa Ynez at San Marcos.

April 16 — Lompoc at Santa Barbara, San Marcos at Dos Pueblos, Santa Ynez at Cabrillo.

UCSB’s Jones gains Big West award

COURTESY PHOTO

UCSB’s Doris Jones, who scored 57 points in just two games, was named as the Big West Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Her play has helped the Gauchos win their last four games.

Doris Jones got another trophy to go with the framed, No. 10 jersey she received at UCSB’s Senior Night on Saturday.

The Big West Conference honored the Gaucho guard with its Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Award on Monday for having led UCSB to a pair of victories over UC Riverside.

Jones averaged 28.5 points in the two games, which included a 35-point performance on Senior Night. The output tied her with Erin Buescher for fifth-most in school history.

The 5-foot-9 guard made 13-of-17 shots which included a three-pointer and 8-of-14 free throws to reach 35 points in Saturday’s 83-76 victory. She also got the third double-double of her career by snagging 10 rebounds.

Jones also led UCSB’s 68-52 victory on Friday by making 8-of-11 shots, 2-of-2 threes, and 4-of-4 foul shots for 22 points.

Her weekend work boosted her season averages to 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Gauchos (6-12, 6-8 Big West Conference), who have won four consecutive games, have moved up to seventh place in the league standings. They have a shot at moving up even higher when they conclude their regular season with 2 p.m. games on both Friday and Saturday at sixth-place Cal Poly (11-9, 7-7).

UCSB wins volleyball opener

Randy DeWeese pounded 19 kills while Keenan Sanders added 16 in just 20 attempts with no errors as No. 4 UCSB opened its men’s volleyball season with a 3-1 victory over 13th-ranked UC San Diego at Robertson Gym.

Sanders hit a blistering .800 from his middle position with a team-high five block assists in the Gauchos’ 25-18, 26-28, 25-18, 24-19 victory. DeWeese hit .342 while Ryan Wilcox added 13 kills and four block assists.

Casey McGarry, UCSB’s returning All-America setter, had 51 assists and 13 digs to share the team lead with Roy McFarland.

The Gauchos and Tritons will play again today at Robertson at 4 p.m.

Sow, Fabian named Big West Scholar-Athletes

Men’s basketball forward Amadou Sow and softball outfielder Sammy Fabian have been selected as UCSB’s Big West Conference Scholar-Athletes of the Year.

They were both featured on Wednesday in a half-hour show on ESPN3, highlighting the exploits of both current and former Big West student-athletes.

Sow, a 6-foot-9 junior from Mali, was selected to the All-Big West Second Team each of the previous two years. He’s currently averaging 12.6 points per game on 56% shooting. He made UCSB’s AD Honor Roll last year as a Global Studies major and, after pursuing a professional basketball career, hopes to work as either a business consultant or human rights advocate.

Fabian is also a two-time All-Big West selection. She recorded the third-highest batting average in school history last year when she hit .404 as a sophomore.

She has been named to the Big West Commissioner’s Honor Roll as a psychological and brain sciences major with an applied psychology minor. She’s also twice made the Dean’s List at UCSB. She plans to attend nursing school after graduating from UCSB in 2022.

Gaucho freshman scores 15 birdies

UCSB freshman Ethan Barnes shot a tournament-tying-best 15 birdies in his first collegiate event, finishing at even-par 216 to tie for 16th place at the Sacramento State Invitational at the Valley Hi Country Club.

His performance led the Gauchos, who finished with a 15-over par 879 to tie Cal State Northridge for 10th place.

Fellow freshman Andrew Ricci bounced from a first-round 81 to shoot back-to-back 69s to tie for 30th. UCSB played with four freshmen and one junior.

