Spots open at AHC’s child care facility

LOMPOC — The child care center at Allan Hancock College’s Lompoc campuses is inviting parents — both students and the general public — to apply for daycare.

The program has openings for eight toddlers 18 months to 3 years old and 10 preschoolers from 3 to 5 years old. College students in the Early Childhood Studies program use the childcare center to practice their curriculum. Credentialed teachers work alongside the students to ensure the safety and quality of the lessons, according to officials.

The center follows guidance set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Community Care Licensing Division. Staff measure parents’ and childrens’ temperatures when they check in each day. Children will be encouraged to keep distance and are placed six feet apart for nap and meal times.

Students may receive subsidized child care through state income guidelines or the Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program.

For more information or to apply, go to www.hancockcollege.edu/children or call 1-805-922-6966 Ext. 3580.

— Annelise Hanshaw