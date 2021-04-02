Spring is here

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Blooms of various kinds grace Santa Ynez Valley RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSA grenache vine bud break is seen in Solvang. The State Route 246 area gets some vivid color from California poppies. Lady Banks roses are flowering along State Route 246. Santa Rosa plum blossoms are seen along State Route 246. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post Library offers writing packs next post Film festival announces virtual panels Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.