Spring is here

by Santa Barbara News-Press Life 0 comment
Blooms of various kinds grace Santa Ynez Valley

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
A grenache vine bud break is seen in Solvang.
The State Route 246 area gets some vivid color from California poppies.
Lady Banks roses are flowering along State Route 246.
Santa Rosa plum blossoms are seen along State Route 246.
