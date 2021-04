COURTESY IMAGE

“Spring* Sprang* Sprung” features art such as Mirella Olson’s “Porter Trail.”

“Spring* Sprang* Sprung,” an online art show, is on display through July 31.

Thirty local artists are showing their new art to celebrate their new lives in the event sponsored by the Goleta Valley Art Association.

It can be viewed at www.thegoletavalleyartassociation.org.

For more information, contact Terre Martin Sanitate at 805-451-6919 or terre.sanitate@gmail.com.

— Marilyn McMahon