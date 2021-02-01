Sprinkling, moderate temperature this week

It’s not time to tuck the umbrellas away yet. A light rain is on the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.

After 4 p.m. Tuesday, Santa Barbara has a 10% chance of some sprinkles which increases to a 30% chance after 10 p.m.

West-southwest winds of five to 10 mph are forecast Tuesday, with some gusts reaching 15 mph.

Wednesday, the forecast remains a 30% chance of rain with clouds clearing by Thursday.

The temperatures remain steady with highs in the mid 60s and lows at night between 41 and 47 degrees.

— Annelise Hanshaw