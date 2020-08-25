Sprouts Farmers Market opening in Santa Barbara next week

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Sprouts Farmers Market to open Wednesday Sept. 2, 2020 on Milpas St. in the old Trader Joe’s location near Carpinteria St.

The former location of the Trader Joe’s on Milpas St. near Carpinteria St. is now occupied by a Sprouts Farmers Market, which will open to the public on Sept. 2. According to the supermarket chain’s website, the Santa Barbara location will be Sprouts store #441 and the second location in Santa Barbara County. The other is located in Goleta.

In a statement to the News-Press, Sprouts spokesperson Kaila Pang said the chain is expanding into Santa Barbara in order to “expand local access to fresh and healthy groceries.”

The store will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and will implement steps to promote social distancing due to COVID-19. These steps will include floor makers six feet apart at checkout lines and plexiglass barriers at registers. In the event that the store becomes overly crowded, store managers will regulate the number of shoppers allowed inside.

Sprouts already partners with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County through its Goleta location, and will do the same with the Santa Barbara store. Through Sprouts’ Food Rescue program, the store donates unmarketable, but still edible food, to food banks rather than letting them go to landfills.

According to Ms. Pang, unmarketable but still edible foods include “anything from a slightly bruised piece of produce, to a dented can of vegetables or carton of chicken stock.”

The new Sprouts is located at 29 S. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara.

