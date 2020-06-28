Sprucing up the palms

City of SB crew keeps boulevard attractive

A thousand or so palm trees grace the long stretch of Cabrillo Boulevard, and that’s an impressive sight.

Keeping the oceanside marvels attractive are city of Santa Barbara workers, who stay on top of the task.

News-Press photojournalist Rafael Maldonado recently took pictures as the workers performed their magic on west Cabrillo Boulevard. They were trimming the trees and sprucing them up for their role in Santa Barbara’s beauty.

email: dmason@newspress.com