Spying on you: warrantless surveillances

COURTESY IMAGE

The U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court recently identified that there were 728,000 “warrantless surveillances,” aka “invasions,” in the U.S. in 2021.

What are “warrantless surveillances?”

To “surveil” means to closely observe or watch the activities of a person or group. In 2021, the internet and other sources of electronics could be used to “surveil” persons or groups.

“Warrantless” means without a warrant issued by a court of law. The first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution are labeled the Bill of Rights, meaning they provide citizens with certain rights that shall not be violated by the U.S. government.

For example, the Fourth Amendment provides:

— “The right of people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but for probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things being searched.”

Under the Fourth Amendment, “warrantless surveillances” by the federal government are an “unreasonable search” as they represent “invasions” of a the security of persons, houses, papers and effects, and can involve electronic “seizures” of “papers” and “effects,” such as financial or other records. Acts by Congress and the executive branch must comply with the Constitution: period.

Who committed the 728,000 “warrantless surveillances?”

The FBI.

Since the FBI can obtain secret “warrants” through their use of the FISA system, why did the agency commit some 728,000 “warrantless surveillances?”

Who knows? The Durham report eliminated any doubts that the current leaders of the FBI were involved in using the Steele Dossier to influence the 2020 elections, and together with the Mueller fiasco, demonstrate the political motivations of the top brass of the FBI in assisting the Clinton campaign. However, commentators continued to say that the other FBI agents were not involved. Since none of these commentators know close to all the 12,000 “other” agents, what do the numbers show?

For just the top 10 employees to have committed 728,000 warrantless surveillances, would have required each one to have committed 72,800 of them, or 309 everyday of the estimated 235 work days — 365-104 weekends, 11 holidays, 15 vacation days — of the year!

Obviously, this would be impossible. Suppose “only” another thousand agents were involved, then the average number of violations per agent would be 728, or three for every work day all year long. To bring the number down to just one per work day would require 3,000 agents.

What were they searching for?

Who knows? Since the FBI will never discuss its motives, here are a few of their themes that have been exposed during congressional hearings:

— At the request of the FBI, the Bank of America (and other banks?) spied on their customers to supply who traveled to D.C. around Jan. 6, 2021.

— Surveillances were conducted of parents, who at school board meetings objected to policies favored by the Biden administration, after the FBI offered to help the school boards.

— There were surveillances of people who were active in a Catholic church. Despite Attorney General Merrick Garland’s denial under oath, the Richmond office of the FBI established a policy, adopted nationally, of putting spies in Catholic churches.

— There were surveillances of anybody associated with allegations against Hunter, Joe or any other Biden.

— There were surveillances of anyone associated with Donald Trump

What did FBI Director Christopher Wray say? He said that these “warrantless surveillances” were reduced by 94% in 2022, which, of course, means that there were 43,680 committed in 2022.

What did Director Wray not say? He didn’t talk about why the FBI did not use the FISA process.

He didn’t discuss why these surveillances were reduced but not eliminated. Why were these surveillances committed? Who were the victims? How was the information collected used? Director Wray didn’t discuss which individuals authorized and committed the surveillances and whether they were disciplined or rewarded.

Since the FBI will not answer these questions from the first year of the presidency of Joseph Biden, 2021 — concerning surveillances that were not “discovered” until this month — what can we do to prevent our reading in 2026 about the invasions impacting the 2024 elections?

“We the people, of the United States” (preamble to the U.S. Constitution) can change the leadership of the FBI by first eliminating their power base by voting against the incumbents in 2024.

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. His website is OneheartTwoLivescom.wordpress.com. Formerly, he taught law and business at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer” and “Law for Non-Lawyers.”