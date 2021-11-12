SRDANOV, Vojislav

Vojislav Srdanov, better known to his family as “Giga,” passed away on Tuesday, November 9th. His last days were filled with love, surrounded by his immediate family, sharing stories and listening to his favorite music. Giga lived his life unapologetically, without fear, and with deep compassion for everyone around him. He saw the world as it should be, and lived everyday as an example of that ideal. He had a deep love for literature, science, chess, the arts, travel, good wine, fishing, cooking for his family, and gardening. His most profound love, however, was for his beloved wife of 48 years, their three children and his three grandchildren. He was the most amazing grandfather, and spent as much time as he could showing them the creativity and beauty this world has to offer.

Giga was born in Belgrade, Serbia and was a PhD of Physical Chemistry at the University of California Santa Barbara. He left his home country to pursue higher education in the US, but his heart always remained in Serbia. He travelled back frequently, and instilled a meaningful love for his culture within his children as well.

Giga is survived by his wife, two children, three grandchildren, and countless friends from around the world. He will be missed for his zest for life, and his endless optimism. Volimo te Gigo.