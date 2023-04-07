ST.CLAIR, Elizabeth Elizondo

Elizabeth Elizondo St. Clair, at the age of 94, was peacefully called home to be with the Lord in Santa Barbara on Feb 3, 2023.

Elizabeth was born on December 24, 1928, in Santa Barbara, California. She was 1 of 11 children born to Jacobo and Enriqueta Elizondo. She attended local schools and graduated from Santa Barbara High School Class of 1947. She was a career Navy wife and traveled around the world with her late husband of 53 years, Merton, until his passing in 2005. Elizabeth in her younger years enjoyed playing in softball leagues while stationed on Midway Island. She was also an avid bowler and went to many state championships over her many years of bowling. She worked part time at a convalescent home in the late 70s for a few years and was the School Grandma for Faith Academy Christian School in Santa Barbara. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her grandchildren deeply.

Elizabeth was a strong Christian woman and prayer warrior that knew her Bible from front to back. Like her mother, she never had a bad thing to say about anyone. She, along with her family, attended Grace Baptist Church and later Faith Baptist Church which changed its name to Apostles Church. She was a choir member and loved the old hymns.

Elizabeth is survived by her siblings Ruth Betts of Ventura, Norma Baldwin of Santa Barbara, John Elizondo of Boston Massachusetts and her sister-in-law Telma Dawallo of Santa Barbara. She is also survived by son Guy St. Clair (Angelica) of Santa Barbara, grandchildren Joshua St. Clair (Erin) of Calgary Canada, Sara Haskey (Robert) of Oconomowoc Wisconsin and Kamryn Morales of Oxnard, 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, many friends and brothers and sisters in Christ. Although she will be sorely missed, we know she is content in her heavenly home with those who have gone before her. (II Corinthians 5: 6-8)

She was preceded in death by her husband Merton (2005), oldest son Robert (1990), siblings Frances, Harriet, Alice, Amparo, Obed, Solomon and Jacob.

Per her request there were no services.