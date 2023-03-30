St. Francis Foundation names new executive director, board president

COURTESY PHOTOS

Tina Frontado Salvatore “Tory” Milazzo

Tina Frontado is succeeding Debbie Cloud as executive director of the St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara.

And Salvatore “Tory” Milazzo is succeeding Kathleen Baushke as the president of the foundation’s board.

Ms. Cloud ran the St. Francis Foundation for almost 40 years, beginning when the foundation was part of St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara.

Ms. Frontado has a long history of commitment to the nonprofit sector and has worked with Santa Barbara area nonprofits such as Hospice of Santa Barbara, the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, SEE International and the Santa Barbara Education Foundation. She has also been the funding bridge and adviser between the corporate and business world and philanthropic organizations and endeavors.

Ms. Frontado brings extensive volunteer and board of directors’ experience including Compassionate Care of Carpinteria, Business Giving Roundtable, Girls Inc. and Sarah House. She is a past recipient of the Women of Inspiration-Carpinteria, Girls Inc. and Leadership in Arts Award from the Children’s Creative Project.

Ms. Frontado holds a master’s of public administration with an emphasis in organizational and strategic management from Cal State Northridge and a bachelor’s in economics and sociology from UCSB. She grew up in Carpinteria.

Mr. Milazzo, the St. Francis Foundation’s new board president, is a director and investment executive for Union Bank and HighMark Capital Management in Santa Barbara.

Mr. Milazzo, an Alabama native, and his family moved to Santa Barbara in 2008 from Jackson Hole, Wy., where they were longtime residents. He has had a lifelong interest in the outdoors, and after college he worked as a mountain guide in the Wrangell St. Elias National Park, Alaska. Mr. Milazzo attended Colgate University.

Established in 1956, the mission of the St. Francis Foundation is to promote and support healthcare in the St. Francis tradition in the Santa Barbara South Coast community, with particular attention to those most in need.

The St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara annually awards grants to local agencies focused on helping to relieve human suffering. Recipients include Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation, Doctors without Walls, Serenity House, Friendship Center, and Hillside House.

The Parish Nursing Program, which began at the former St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara, and which is now managed by Cottage Health, is a particular focus of the St. Francis Foundation. The program nurses work in local churches and with organizations such as PathPoint Mental Health Program, Catholic Charities, PATH, and many local service agencies.

For more information, go to www.stfrancisfoundationsb.org.

