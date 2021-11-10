St. Marks-in-the-Valley Church to host Interfaith Thanksgiving Service

The community is invited to attend the Santa Ynez Valley Interfaith Thanksgiving Service at 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at St. Marks-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.

The church is at 2901 Nojoqui Ave, Los Olivos.

The service is sponsored by St. Marks-in-the Valley Church, along with the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community and Solvang-based Bethania Lutheran Church.

The services will include representatives of Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist and other faith communities.

“We gather together with our neighbors and friends of all faiths, or of none, to give thanks for the many blessings we enjoy in our diverse community. We invite you to join us,” said the Rev. Randall Day of St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley.

“Join us as we express gratitude for our community, our interfaith friendships and for the ability to do the work we are blessed to do together, work that makes the world a better place,” said Rabbi Debi Lewis of the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community.

A reception in Stacey Hall will follow the service, featuring sweet and savory refreshment and non-alcoholic beverages as well as beverages from Los Olivos Wine Merchant and Cafe.

“In a time of such polarization and struggle in our society, coming together from different backgrounds in gratitude for what we have and what we commit to work toward can be such a meaningful and powerful experience,” added Pastor Chris Brown of Bethania Lutheran Church.

Attendees of the event are asked to be vaccinated and to wear a mask indoors. They’re also advised to dress warmly as doors and windows will be open for fresh air and safety.

“Thanksgiving is about gathering together and giving thanks. This service is a special opportunity to observe the heart of the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Rev. Day.

In addition to this event, the community is invited to attend a simple service at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley.

Family, friends, neighbors, acquaintances and strangers are welcome, as always, to begin the celebration of this national holiday and a feast day in the Episcopal Church.

For more information, call St. Mark’s at 805-688-4454 or visit www.smitv.org.

