St. Vincent’s names Regina Ruiz its chief development officer

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Regina Ruiz



St. Vincent’s has appointed Dr. Regina Ruiz the first-ever chief development officer in the organization’s 164-year history in Santa Barbara.

She joined St. Vincent’s in 2019 as the vice president of development and marketing.

In her new role, she will use her extensive leadership experience from the private and nonprofit sector to craft a targeted development, marketing and communication strategy for all St. Vincent’s programs and oversee all St. Vincent’s public relations.

Dr. Ruiz earned her doctor of education in organizational change and leadership from USC. Her recent doctoral dissertation titled, “A Strategy to Thrive During a Crisis for Nonprofit Organizations,” is published in the USC Library.

Included are interviews with the top nonprofit leaders in Santa Barbara. The study is a basis for promoting improved services and policies in nonprofit crisis response efforts.

As an accomplished broadcast journalist, Dr. Ruiz has anchored and reported at top-market television stations across the country for more than a decade, including New York, New Mexico, Las Vegas, Santa Barbara and most recently, for NBC in San Diego. She has also worked at ESPN writing sports highlights and at the Olympics in Greece with NBC Sports.

In addition, she earned her master of science degree in broadcast journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

“Regina is an experienced development and marketing executive with a strong background in the nonprofit sector. We are fortunate to have her as our chief development officer, and she will continue to take St. Vincent’s further in fulfilling our marketing and development needs so we can continue to serve our community,” said Rosa Paredes, St. Vincent’s president and CEO.

Dr. Ruiz said she is eager to continue the tradition of caring and success founded by the Daughters of Charity at St. Vincent’s.

“I am humbled by this tremendous opportunity. I believe when you are called to lead, you are called to serve. I look forward to expanding our ministry and serving even more of our brothers and sisters in need in Santa Barbara.”

St. Vincent’s is the oldest continually operating human service agency in Santa Barbara, beginning operations in 1858. Today, St. Vincent’s provides the largest affordable housing programs on one campus, early childhood education and transitional housing.

St. Vincent’s also operates the only day center for the unsheltered through collaboration with the Franciscan Friars at the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com