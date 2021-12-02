Stacey Abrams announces 2022 run for governor of Georgia

By NYAMEKYE DANIEL

THE CENTER SQUARE STAFF REPORTER

(The Center Square) — Democrat Stacey Abrams announced Wednesday she will run again for Georgia governor in 2022, paving the way for an anticipated rematch against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Ms. Abrams, a former state representative, made the announcement on social media with a more than two-and-half minute video pushing a motto of “One Georgia” amid a divisive political climate.

“I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power,” Ms. Abrams said in a tweet accompanying the video.

Gov. Kemp defeated Ms. Abrams in the November 2018 gubernatorial election. Ms. Abrams refused to concede after the close outcome of the election.

Her loss led to a slew of lawsuits that temporarily changed some voting requirements and propelled her profile to a national voting activist. Ms. Abrams touted her advocacy work over the past four years in Wednesday’s campaign video.

Gov. Kemp has announced his campaign for re-election and received endorsements from law enforcement officials and the business community. The rivalry between the pair has continued over Gov. Kemp’s tenure, heating up during and after the November 2020 presidential election.

Ms. Abrams’ nonprofit, Fair Fight Action, was one the biggest critics of the state’s election law reform bill, signed by Gov. Kemp in March.

Ms. Abrams served in the George House for 10 years before resigning to run for governor. She was the minority leader from 2011 to 2017. Gov. Kemp is a former secretary of state and former state senator.

A primary election is scheduled for May 24, ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Former Democrat-turned-Republican state Rep. Vernon Jones and independent Elbert Bartell have announced their intention to run for governor.

The qualifying deadline for the primary election is March 11.