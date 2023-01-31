Stacy and Khodara at SOhO

COURTESY PHOTO

Claire Khodara COURTESY PHOTO

Ken Stacy

SANTA BARBARA — Ken Stacy and Claire Khodara will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., suite 205, Santa Barbara.

Mr. Stacey is a singer, songwriter, producer, vocal coach and the former lead singer of the Grammy-nominated group Ambrosia. He has performed with everyone from Michael Jackson to Elton John, Billy Joel, Sam Smith and Madonna.

Ms. Khodara is a recording artist, autism activist and creative entrepreneur based in Los Angeles. Her sound is influenced by Americana performers such as Brandi Carlisle and Bonnie Raitt. For more about Ms. Khodara, go to www.clairekhodara.com.

General admission costs $25 in advance and $30 cash on the day of the show. To purchase or get a dinner reservation, go to www.sohosb.com.

— Dave Mason