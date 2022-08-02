Home Local Stage being set for Fiesta
Stage being set for Fiesta

DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS
Workers prepare the stage for El Mercado De la Guerra, which will run Wednesday through Saturday in De la Guerra Plaza. The Fiesta tradition of music, dancing and food booths is returning to the Santa Barbara plaza for the first time since 2019.
