Stage Left presents “Seussical the Musical” at San Marcos High Theater

You may not like “Green Eggs and Ham,” but you’ll love “Seussical the Musical,” presented by Stage Left Productions at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at San Marcos High School Theater, 4750 Hollister Ave.

Celebrating its 21st year, Stage Left Productions is back inside the theater after the pandemic pushed the annual summer performing arts program outside with a virtual show in 2020.

The Seussical cast includes 60 performers, ages 10 through 17. COVID protocols will be in place; the audience must wear masks. The theater capacity is 1,200 and allows for ample social distancing.

Based on the book “Horton Hears a Who” and other whimsical stories by Dr. Seuss, “Seussical” features “The Cat in the Hat,” “Horton the Elephant,” Gertrude McFuzz, JoJo and many other beloved characters in this musical created by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

The story takes place in the magical Jungle of Nool, where Horton discovers and tries to protect the tiny people of Whoville who live on a speck of dust. Horton faces ridicule and a trial, but Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him.

This seriously silly, wildly witty tale of love and imagination shows the power of friendship, family and community in overcoming life’s biggest challenges.

Stage Left, created and developed by Shana Lynch Arthurs and Steven Lovelace, offers an intensive four-week summer performing arts program with instruction in dancing, singing, acting, set and costume design, and technical training.

Ms. Arthurs teaches performing arts at Crane Country Day School, and Mr. Lovelace is a choreographer and former director of Santa Barbara Dance Arts. The Stage Left team includes Sarah Eglin, musical direction and vocal training; Jonathan Mitchell leads sets, lighting and sound; and costume design is under the direction of Q Le.

