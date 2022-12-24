STAGGS, Dwight Dee

The Legend

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Dwight Dee Staggs (DD) at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on November 17th, 2022. He was 65 years old.

Dwight was born on January 6th, 1957, in Seattle, Washington to Merryle Coy Pinkerton Beckham and James Clebert Staggs, Sr. As a boy, Dwight grew up in various places, such as West Covina, Hawaii, Las Vegas, San Diego, Argentina, Goleta, and Alabama. But he spent most of his life in Santa Barbara.

At a very young age Dwight knew what it meant to work hard and support his family. He worked for the Santa Barbara County Education Office for just shy of 42 years as the Manager of Maintenance and Operations Internal Services. Dwight is described by colleagues as kind-hearted, hardworking, and just an all-around G.O.A.T (greatest of all time).

Dwight loved music and had a large, unique collection of The Beatles records and fan memorabilia. In his younger years he even wrote his own song lyrics. Dwight collected many things, some of the coolest items being his records, Hot Wheels, and Neon Bar Signs. His collections could be seen and admired in his man cave at his house where you could find him watching his football teams, Alabama Crimson Tide (Roll Tide Baby!) and the Los Angeles Chargers. Dwight enjoyed a good mystery, and one could always find a Dean Koontz book laying around his home. Above all, Dwight loved being with his family, whether that was hosting a party where his family could sing and dance all night long or watching football with his brother Jimmy.

Dwight was a strong patriarch to his family, an amazing friend to his peers, and had a smile that could brighten anyone’s day.

He was a loving Father to Amanda Staggs, Dwight Staggs, Melissa Staggs, Andy Staggs, Steven Staggs, and step-daughter Heather Hoagland.

He was the proudest grandfather to Ashley Staggs, Travis Staggs, Anthony Marsango, Alyssa Frausto, Joseph Frausto, Lacie Marsango, Tristen Frausto, Matthew Arzate, Anika Measurall, Logan Staggs, Alora Measurall, and Ariana Staggs.

He was a dedicated great-grandpa to Breydon Soechting, Amesty Soechting, Layla Staggs, and Ellie Soechting.

Dwight was larger than life itself. This obituary doesn’t even begin to capture the man that DD was. The dedicated and amazing father, grandfather, and great-grandfather that he was cannot be expressed in words. He has left a permanent mark on the hearts of all those who knew and loved him. He will be missed dearly!

A celebration of life will be held in January after the holidays to remember the G.O.A.T: Dwight Dee Staggs!