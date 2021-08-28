Home Local Stamps to cost more
by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS
Today’s the last day you can buy a 55-cent stamp at sites such as the U.S. Post Office on Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara. The price goes up to 58 cents Sunday. The last increase was in 2019; before that, stamps cost 50 cents.
