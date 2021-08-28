Stamps to cost more

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESSToday’s the last day you can buy a 55-cent stamp at sites such as the U.S. Post Office on Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara. The price goes up to 58 cents Sunday. The last increase was in 2019; before that, stamps cost 50 cents. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post The Little House just got bigger next post County reports 113 new cases of COVID-19 Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.