STANBROUGH, Pamela Barthels

Loving daughter, sister, and devoted mother, Pamela Barthels Stanbrough, passed away peacefully at her home as a result of a long period of Chronic Spinal Neuropathy, with her beloved companion dog Amber by her side on March 17, 2021.

She was born December 11, 1962 and was raised on the Mesa. She attended Washington Elementary School, La Cumbre Junior High School, and Santa Barbara High School. She obtained her accounting degree from UCSB, thus continuing her accounting career locally until her passing.

Pamela and her family lived opposite Ledbetter Beach where they enjoyed many various beach activities and ocean water sports. She surfed the Point as often as possible. In 1985, she was a member of the Santa Barbara Channel Relay Swim as an event of Semana Nautical.

She grew up in Santa Barbara in the time of stop lights at HWY 101 and no need for a house key. As a child one of her favorite things to do when the boats came in to the harbor, was to visit the Castagnola Brothers Fish Market and count the lobsters in the tank followed by going to “Don and Shirley’s Pony Rides”. She was also a Blue Bird/Campfire Girl, filing her Vest with Badges from various projects around town.

Her zest for life began with Miss Lillian’s School of dance. She loved participating in Old Spanish Days Fiesta. She danced on the steps of the Santa Barbara Mission, at the Court House, and Fiesta Parades. She even was a Fiesta Flower Girl. In 1991, she rode in the Presidente’s Family Carriage cheering “Viva La Fiesta” the entire parade route with her family.

From climbing to the highest step on White Rock or to the highest platform of the Coral Casino Tower, she jumped off fearlessly.

Pamela loved music since the first time she was old enough to sing. As written by Pamela, “The person I am today is all based on one aspect, my love of music. Music has embraced many moments of my life. Moments that otherwise would have just slipped into the back of my mind, never to be thought of again.” She loved the Santa Barbara Bowl since her first concert, The King Family. Music was a constant in her life, from playing flute and guitar to playing the organ and singing with her mother in the Santa Barbara Treble Clefs. She also performed with her mother at various venues around town showcasing her original pieces as well as old time favorites singing and playing her guitar.

As much as Pamela loved school, she also throughly enjoyed visits with her family to Disneyland, Hearst Castle, and a memorable trip to Hawaii in 1973. She also traveled to New York with her father and sisters many times for swimming events thru the years.

Later on in life while in the Military with her husband Steve, her favorite station was when they were in Italy. Pamela embraced the culture and cuisine, even bringing back her favorite recipes to share with the rest of her family. For her Mother’s 50th Surprise Birthday Party, she cooked an Italian Feast.

Many, many thanks to all of the doctors that attended to her over the years.

Pamela is preceded in death by her mother, Mignon Barthels Willhite. She is survived by her father Dr. Herbert Barthels, step father Roger Willhite, children Caitlin and Steven Stanbroough, her sisters Peggy Escobar and Patti Gutshall, nieces Amanda Gutshall, Megan Gutshall, and Juliana Escobar, nephew Mathew Escobar, uncle Richard Barthels of Sacramento, aunts Dr. Katherine Barthels of Atascadero and Karen Barthels Denny of Palos Verdes, cousins Dr. Trevor Denny of Santa Barbara, Dr. Maryjune Wagner of Menlo Park, Dr. Garrick Denny of Palos Verdes and Dr. Cabot Denny of Palos Verdes.

Given the pandemic, a memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her name to DAWG or Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation.

“Deep down in our hearts dear Pam there will always be a melody for you.”