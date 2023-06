SANTA BARBARA — “Laughin’ in Santa Barbara” will feature stand-up comedians from Netflix, Comedy Central, “Conan” and more at Topa Topa Brewing Co.,120 Santa Barbara St., in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

The show will be held outdoors and is for those 21 and older. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25.

To purchase, go to eventbrite.com/e/laughin-in-santa-barbara-tickets-645094293397.

— Dave Mason