Standing up to bullies on the left

I recently received a couple letters from some cowards who, rather than debate my columns, decided it would be easier to threaten me into shutting up. One of the letters stated, “No more bad writing or we come and see you. All my brothers and amigos.”

This tactic has become the norm in America. If we don’t agree with you, we won’t give our opposing viewpoints, we won’t argue with yours. We’ll merely demand that you do as we say or else.

The other letter was eight typed pages long! It was filled with a never-ending diatribe of personal attacks and virtually went after every single thing they could think of they didn’t like about conservative positions.

Their venomous anger and hatred was splayed across each page, which was splattered with attacks on my manhood. If these were adults, they were not well-educated.

They claimed they were the Montecito Monitor, and the four signatures made it a point below each name to clearly write their geographic location in Montecito and that it was private property. Not really sure why it was necessary to state it was private property other than to make a further point that we can come after you, but you can’t come after us.

After going to the post office and doing some research, I found these people went to great lengths to hide their tracks.

Even the post office was baffled how they sent a certified letter that was delivered but never signed for. The other letter had a return address that didn’t jive with its location.

So obviously these people knew they were doing wrong and making sure they were protected. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office will be doing its homework as well.

Something I learned a long time ago, “Know the strength of your enemy before you start the war.”

For four years, people on the left have done everything they possibly could to destroy Donald Trump and anyone and everyone who was connected to him. They lied and cheated and used the media to create a national hype about how evil this man was.

They have nearly all the major networks, all the Big Tech, all the colleges, billionaires and even the Chinese government on their side. They prevented conservatives from speaking at colleges; they accosted people sitting in restaurants. They ruined the lives of people whose only crime was defending their homes.

They stood outside other homes shouting death threats. They had the support of the FBI to create fictitious accusations and throw people in jail.

I could go on and on, but my point is: These woke/liberal/socialist/Democrats have zero introspection. They have no self-awareness that they’re doing the very thing they’re accusing others of doing. And with all the support behind them, they still want to shut down our free speech. They’re blinded by their indignation that you’re saying something they don’t like, and you’re the one who needs to be silenced.

I’m still amazed how smart our founding fathers were and how far into the future they looked to try and guarantee to keep what makes America the most desirable country on the planet.

And there’s a reason why the First Amendment is the right of free speech. It’s the most valuable of assets this country has, and the left knows that more than anyone. By shutting down free speech and opposing viewpoints, you shut down America. And there’s nothing the left hates more than to be confused with facts.

Like so many in this country who speak up and present opinions and facts that don’t fit the left’s agenda, people are being terrorized and prevented from exercising their rights to say what the left dislikes.

We’ve seen it over and over again just how evil and vindictive these people become. Take Supreme Court justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. The left dug deeply into the barrel of hate to smear and destroy the lives of these people and their families. By the time they were done with them, these good people had been rung through the political meat grinder and spit out as devil children.

Sarah Palin was just a mom living a simple life in Alaska. When people on the left were finished with her — actually they still aren’t — she and her family had been labeled the evilest people on the planet. Their lives and family were destroyed.

One of the latest casualties is Gina Carano, who was fired from Disney for her conservative viewpoints.

Gina said, “I’ve seen the bullying that takes place and so when it started, they point their guns at you, and you know it’s only a matter of time.” She went on to say there are many others who are afraid to speak up for fear of losing their jobs. When have you heard conservatives do that to liberals?

When you have nearly the entire media and information highway at your disposal, it’s the equivalent of having a massive army covering your back. And when the media either buries or twists stories to fit the left’s agenda, the left is pretty much free to say and do as they please because they know they’re untouchable.

And when these weaklings don’t agree with a local newspaper opinion writer and decide they’re going to threaten him into shutting up because they believe only their opinion matters, how low on the totem pole of life are you?

For all those who hide in the shadows of fear from these bullies, if you don’t stand up to them, they’ll just keep coming.

In the end, good always wins over evil, but you have to fight for it.

Henry Schulte

The author lives in Solvang.