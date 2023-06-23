San Marcos High School graduate brings his fellow comics to city for Funk Zone show

JT Tomlinson will host “Laughin’ in Santa Barbara,” a comedy show Saturday night at Topa Topa Brewing Co.

A teacher liked to call on JT Tomlinson when he raised his hand at San Marcos High School. But it wasn’t necessarily because the instructor thought he knew the answer to a question.

The teacher counted on him to say something funny.

“I was calling on you just when I wanted to have you tell a joke,” the instructor told Mr. Tomlinson, who took it as a big compliment.

“Ever since I was a kid, I loved making people laugh,” said the stand-up comic, who grew up in Santa Barbara and tells jokes for a living in Los Angeles and elsewhere.

Andrew Orolfo performed at Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

This Saturday, Mr. Tomlinson is returning to Santa Barbara and bringing some of his fellow comedians for “Laughin’ in Santa Barbara.” The show will take place at 8 p.m. in the outdoor beer garden at Topa Topa Brewing Co., 120 Santa Barbara St., in the Funk Zone. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

In addition to Mr. Tomlinson, the show will feature comedians Chris Estrada (creator and star of “This Fool” on Hulu), Andrew Orolfo (“Just For Laughs New Faces 2022,” Netflix Is A Joke Festival and Comedy Central Clusterfest), Audrey Stewart (NBC’s “Bring the Funny,” “Netflix Is A Joke Radio”) and Maddy Kelly (host of “Let’s Make A Rom-Com” podcast on CBC and “Popcorn for Dinner” podcast).

“There’s not a lot of standup comedy in Santa Barbara,” Mr. Tomlinson said, explaining that he’s trying to fill that void by bringing his fellow comics here.

Maddy Kelly hosts the “Let’s Make A Rom-Com” podcast.

The Los Angeles resident is glad to be back performing in his hometown, where he took guitar lessons at Jensen’s Music and played guitar in alternative rock bands at San Marcos High School. He graduated from the school in 2016.

Four years later, he earned his bachelor’s in music industry at USC, but he also took classes in comedy and decided to tell jokes for a living. He has performed standup comedy at venues such as the Hollywood Improv and the Westside Comedy Theater, as well as “Don’t Tell Comedy.”

Mr. Tomlinson said he likes to tell jokes based on his personal experiences.

“I don’t know if there’s a secret to it (a good joke),” he said. “Does it make you laugh? If it doesn’t make you laugh, you shouldn’t tell it.”

Audrey Stewart performed on NBC’s “Bring the Funny,”

He added it’s important not to rely too much on old jokes, even if they’re good ones. He said good, new jokes add excitement. “A new joke — it feels a little dangerous.”

But what should a comic do if no one laughs at a joke?

“Sometimes you’ll get a laugh by acknowledging you didn’t a laugh,” Mr. Tomlinson said.

Like Mr. Tomlinson, the other comics in Saturday’s show like to base jokes on their personal experience.

“Audrey (Stewart) is definitely one of the more energetic comedians,” Mr. Tomlinson said. “She’s hyper. She’s cool to watch. She takes you on a roller coaster through her set.

Chris Estrada has performed on “This Fool” on Hulu.

“She’s so funny,” Mr. Tomlinson said.

“Maddy (Kelly) is really sweet; she’s a close friend of mine,” Mr. Tomlinson said. “She’s very genuine. Everything she says, you want to listen to it.”

“Andrew (Orolfo) is more laid back, doesn’t get particularly animated,” Mr. Tomlinson said. “But he can stand and deliver. It speaks to the quality of the jokes.”

