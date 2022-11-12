STANLEY, Vickie Lynn

In memory of Vickie Lynn Stanley, the beloved mother of her only daughter Melissa Stanley and son Kyle Stanley, along with the most devoted canine and best friend ever named Pi, who is now in the loving arms of Melissa Stanley resident of Hollywood. Vickie was the surviving sibling of both brothers Peter Stanley and Rocky Stanley, who passed in 2021 and 2022. It is without a doubt that Vickie was a true-grit modern day pioneer and a hero to all those who knew how she kindheartedly persevered in all of life’s challenges, especially as a 30-year kidney transplant recipient and doing the amazing feat of raising her 2 children as a single mother. A born teacher SHE WAS and a VERY special speech pathologist that forged an innovative interactive science and nature center. The last 10 years Vickie dedicated her creativity, smiles laughter and loving passion as a house director of sororities (she was a beloved house MOM). Her last employment and home was ADPI UCSB in Santa Barbara CA, where she passed suddenly on the grounds. It is with such deep grief and knowledge that she will be sincerely missed by all her friends and colleagues. For more information on the memorial please contact Melissa Stanley at vickiepistanley@gmail.com