STANOVICH, James Herbert

James Herbert Stanovich, of Santa Barbara, passed away on March 28, 2020 at the age of 86.

James “Jimmy” was born on May 18,1933 in Kansas City, Missouri. He moved with his parents George and Rose (Bell) Stanovich in 1937 to San Pedro, CA and graduated from San Pedro High School in 1951. He went on to attend college at the University of Southern California where he graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree in Business and a Minor in Geology in 1958. After graduation, Jim enlisted in the US Army and was stationed at Fort Lee, Virginia. Jim would meet his future, lovely wife Patsy Emma Honeycutt at Virginia Beach, VA. On March 17, 1962, they were married at Davidson Methodist Church in Davidson, NC. Shortly thereafter, Jim and Patsy moved to San Pedro, CA where he began his career as Employment Program Manager for the State of California. In 1975, they moved to Santa Barbara with their two young children, Karen and Philip. Jim worked for the State of California for over 30 years before retiring in 1993. He was known by many names- James, Jimmy, Jim, Dad, Pappaw- and he had many endearing nicknames for those he loved. Jimmy loved the simple things in life- spending time with family, taking photos and sharing his love of classic movies. He was a devoted husband, father and Pappaw. His commitment to family will never be forgotten.

Jimmy’s survived by his daughter Karen Slattery (Bruce), son Philip Stanovich, granddaughter Emma Slattery and grandson Myles Slattery. He is preceded in death by his parents George and Rose Stanovich, and his wife of 57 years, Patsy.

A private family memorial service will be held at Santa Barbara Cemetery Chapel. Funeral arrangements made by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel.