STANTON, Thomas

Thomas Stanton, beloved father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 30, 2022, in Denver, Colorado. Tom lived in Santa Barbara for over half a century and was a teacher at San Marcos High School for many of those years. Tom was a man of principle and wisdom. He was passionate about doing the right things the right way and worked hard to pass that attitude on to all he came to know. Recently, Tom had moved to Colorado to be near his son, Patrick, and daughter-in-law Gwen. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Janet, and is survived by Patrick and Gwen, grandchildren Matthew (Nicole), Julia (Craig), Caitlin, Thomas, and Robert, and great-grandchildren Alexia and Kaylie.