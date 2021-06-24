Star-studded concert to benefit Sheriff’s Office

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara area rock legend Alan Parsons will join multiple other famous, local musicians in holding a virtual benefit for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

A virtual performance featuring Michael McDonald, Alan Parsons and other famous local rock musicians will take place July 8 to help raise funds for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse.

The encore performance, “CADA Cares: An Evening of Music at Home,” will help fill the gap between the county’s increasing public needs for law enforcement and the tightening of the county budget, according to a news release.

The event emphasizes supplementing equipment and training for the county’s primary law enforcement personnel to assist them in safeguarding the community.

There will be performances by former Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan vocalist Michael McDonald, Mr. Parsons and English singer-songwriters Peter and Natalie Noone, Justin Fox and musician David Pack. Mr. Noone is known as the lead vocalist of the 1960s rock band Herman’s Hermits.

The Benevolent Posse encourages all residents to watch and consider hosting viewing parties with friends.

There will also be an online auction for attendees, with the following items to bid on: a surf day at the private Hollister Ranch surf area; a private video call with Mr. Noone; a private video call with Mr. Fox, the lead singer of Dishwalla; and a guitar signed by Mr. Parsons, who recently received the Order of the British Empire.

The musical evening will take place at 7 p.m. July 8.

To RSVP for the event, place a bid on an online auction item or donate, visit www.sbsheriffsposse.org/cada-cares-encore-performance-music-home.

