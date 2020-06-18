‘Star Trek’ and more at Goleta drive-in

Beam us up, Scotty — from the drive-in.

Capt. Kirk is getting into the act as the age of social distancing makes drive-in theaters popular. Tonight, Friday and Sunday, West Wind Drive-in, 907 S. Kellogg Ave., Goleta, will present “Star Trek” (2009) at 8:30 p.m. and “Star Trek Into Darkness” (2013) at 11 p.m.

The J.J. Abrams-directed movies reintroduce Kirk and company as played by new actors. The 2009 film presents the characters’ origin (and shakes up the timeline), and the “Into the Darkness” incorporates story elements and characters from “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.” Both films star Chris Pine in the Kirk role first played by William Shatner.

Here’s some trivia. Starfleet headquarters may look familiar to you in “Into Darkness.” It’s actually the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

And Starfleet academy in the 2009 film? That’s Cal State Northridge.

On Saturday and Tuesday, West Wind Drive-in will present two animated movies: the new “Trolls World Tour” (2020) at 8:30 p.m., followed by “Minions” (2015) at 10:50 p.m.

Brave viewers can watch a horror movie later on Saturday night. The new film “The Invisible Man” will screen at 12:25 a.m.

On Monday, West Wind Drive-in will present “300,” the 2007 epic about ancient Persia fighting Greece, at 8:30 p.m. and “300: Rise of an Empire” (2014) at 10:50 p.m.For more information, go to www.westwinddi.com.