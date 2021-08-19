Stargazing party in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will host a free stargazing party Aug. 28 at Los Flores Ranch Park, 6271 Dominion Road.

Participants will see star clusters, planets, satellites and more during one-hour sessions at 8 and 9 p.m. at the Santa Maria park.

Everyone is welcome to bring personal telescopes and chairs. Additional telescopes will be available, thanks to the Central Coast Astronomy Society, the Astronomy Club of Lompoc and the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit.

Everyone is asked to wear masks and use red lights only. No flashlights or dogs will be allowed.

The party will be canceled in the event of poor weather.

Registration is required. Visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.

For recorded park information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2985. Or you can visit the Los Flores Ranch Park Facebook page, www.facebook.com/losfloresranch.

You can also ask questions by calling the parks department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Dave Mason