Stars’ handiwork

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Movie stars Joan Crawford and Arnold Schwazenegger left messages and more in the TCL Chinese Theatre courtyard. Movie stars from all eras have shared their hand prints (and sometimes shoe or boot prints) at the historic Hollywood site, originally known as Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. More photos will appear in Tuesday’s News-Press.
