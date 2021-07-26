Stars’ handiwork

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSMovie stars Joan Crawford and Arnold Schwazenegger left messages and more in the TCL Chinese Theatre courtyard. Movie stars from all eras have shared their hand prints (and sometimes shoe or boot prints) at the historic Hollywood site, originally known as Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. More photos will appear in Tuesday’s News-Press. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Horses and Hearts next post Circus Vargas’ last night Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.