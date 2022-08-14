Starting her next chapter in healthcare

Former public health director Van Do-Reynoso begins work at CenCal Health



Dr. Van Do-Reynoso

Dr. Van Do-Reynoso led the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department during the Thomas Fire, the Montecito debris flow and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now she’s ready for her next mission in health care.

The former public health director started work Aug. 1 as the chief customer experience officer, a new position, at CenCal Health, the Medi-Cal-managed care plan for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

She was hired to provide strategic leadership for the management of relationships with members, providers and community partners.

“I spent 20 years working in a county public health system, and that has prepared me by grounding me in working with community partners to advance health equity and ensure that all communities are thriving. My experience as public health director has given me a lot of wonderful opportunities to build strong state and local partnerships,” Dr. Do-Reynoso told the News-Press. “That’s what I’m bringing to my current job. County and CenCal health promote healthy and thriving communities.”

Dr. Do-Reynoso will also serve as health equity officer at CenCal Health and will be responsible for understanding and championing diverse needs and perspectives.

“Health equity is ensuring that every community will have opportunities to achieve the best optimal health, and I plan to achieve it by working with community stakeholders and community partners to address gaps and remove systemic barriers,” Dr. Do-Reynoso told the News-Press. “I believe that San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are ready and focused on building healthy communities, and so CenCal will be part of that grand vision. And I am excited to be a part of it.”

“CenCal’s health mission is to improve the health and well-being of the community we serve by improving access to high quality health services,” Dr. Do-Reynoso told the News-Press. “It’s in our DNA to continue to strive to make a positive impact on the people we serve. I am so thrilled and excited to expand access to care, provide access to healthcare services and to improve patient experience.”

For the past five years, Do-Reynoso was the director of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. That involved overseeing five health care centers, three homeless shelter clinics and a variety of health programs. She led public health operations during multiple crises including the Thomas Fire, the Montecito debris flow and the COVID-19 pandemic, during which she provided briefings to media outlets and the public.

“Through it all, Van responded with calm and grace,” Joan Hartmann, the Santa Barbara County supervisor who sits on the CenCal Health board, said in a news release. “She guided us through these extraordinary times with both science and compassion. I know that at CenCal Health she will continue as an innovative and thoughtful health professional in service to the community.”

The News-Press asked Dr. Do-Reynoso about her goals for her new position.

“My goals are simply to bring value to our mission and to contribute to improving the health and well being of the communities we serve,” she said.

Prior to her tenure in Santa Barbara, Dr. Do-Reynoso was the public health director for seven years and interim behavioral health services director for one year at the Madera County Department of Public Health. She also worked in public health for Tulare County and Asian Health Services in Oakland, and she was a postgraduate fellow and management consultant for Kaiser Permanente in Northern California.

Her formal education includes a doctorate in public health from UC Merced, an master’s in health policy and administration from UC Berkeley and a bachelor’s in biology with a history minor from UC Santa Cruz.

“Those who know Van best, know that she is creative, resilient, collaborative, and aspirational in her pursuit of health equity for all, which aligns with CenCal Health’s vision,” Marina Owen, CenCal Health CEO said in a news release. “In this reimagined executive role, Van will focus on expanding access to care, providing excellence in provider service, improving the patient experience, and strengthening community collaboration. I couldn’t ask for a better partner in the years to come.”

During the News-Press interview, Dr. Do-Reynoso emphasized the state initiative CalAim.

CalAim is a “long-term strategy commitment to transform the health care system so Californians will have a more equitable, coordinated and holistic healthcare,” said Dr. Do-Reynoso. “ I am energized, thrilled and excited that I am part of this strategic direction and the local level. In the days to come CenCal will share with the community implementation at the local level.”

To learn more about CalAim, see dhcs.ca.gov/calaim.

