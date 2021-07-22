State certifies candidates in recall election

More than 40 challenge Gov. Newsom

Forty-one candidates have been formally certified to appear on the ballot in the recall election targeting Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The state certified an official list of more than 40 candidates running in the Sept. 14 recall election on Wednesday, finalizing the lineup of Californians whose names will be featured on the ballot in just nine weeks.

The official list, as of press time Wednesday, includes 42 candidates, 22 of whom are Republicans, nine are Democrats, eight are running unaffiliated, and two are running from the Green Party. One is running as a Libertarian.

The candidates span a range of ages, backgrounds and regional residency. Among them are entertainers, business owners, teachers, pastors and attorneys who are all vying for the governorship.

The certified Republicans on the recall ballot include businessman John Cox and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, both of whom announced their candidacy early on in the recall process.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is also included on the ballot, though his ballot designation is still under review by state officials. According to state guidelines, candidates cannot use the word “former” in job designations, so Mr. Faulconer has requested his title be changed to “retired” San Diego mayor.

Mr. Cox lost to Gov. Newsom in the 2018 general election.

Mr. Cox, Ms. Jenner and Mr. Faulconer are joined by a number of other Republican candidates, including Kevin Kiley, a state assembly member from Sacramento; David Bramante, a realtor/developer from Calabasas, and Chauncey “Slim” Killens, a retired corrections officer from Hemet.

The state also confirmed Wednesday that conservative radio host Larry Elder will be included on a recall ballot after officials denied his candidacy earlier in the week. The state originally said Mr. Elder did not qualify for the ballot because of a new requirement that says candidates running for the governorship must release their tax returns from the last five years, according to The Associated Press.

However, a state judge ruled Wednesday that the rule did not apply to recall elections, and even if it did, Mr. Elder complied.

“I don’t find that Mr. Elder was required to file tax returns at all,” the judge said.

After the court victory was announced, Mr. Elder tweeted, “Victory! My next one will be on Sept. 14 at the ballot box.”

While no establishment Democrats are participating in the election, the certified Democratic candidates include Patrick Kilpatrick, an actor/screenwriter/producer from Los Angeles; Jacqueline McGowan, a cannabis policy advisor of Napa, and Kevin Paffrath, a financial educator/analyst who is known for his YouTube channel “Meet Kevin.”

Jeff Hewitt, a Riverside County supervisor, is the sole Libertarian candidate running in the election.

Despite more than three dozen Californians campaigning to oust sitting Gov. Gavin Newsom, the list falls short of the 135 candidates who ran in the 2003 recall election targeting Gov. Gray Davis.

Though Gov. Newsom is facing opposition from recall supporters, he remains well-positioned to win the election, according to recent polls. As of May, 57% of voters said they would likely support Gov. Newsom, while about 40% would vote in favor of a recall, according to a poll conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California.

The recall election is being completed through mail-in ballots, and all registered voters will receive their ballot in the mail in mid-August. The ballot will ask voters to vote “yes” or “no” to the recall, and those who vote “yes” will be asked to select one of the 41 candidates to replace the governor.

More than half of registered voters must vote “yes” to the recall on the ballot in order for Gov. Newsom to be ousted from office.

In alphabetical order, the 41 candidates running in the recall election are: Angelyne, entertainer from Beverly Hills (no party preference); Holly Baade, mother/business owner from Fairfax (Democrat); David Bramante, realtor/multi-family developer from Calabasas (Republican).

Heather Collins, business owner/hairstylist from Los Angeles (Green Party); John Cox, businessman from Santa Fe (Republican); John Drake, college student from Ventura (Democrat); Larry Elder, talk show host from Los Angeles (Republican).

Kevin Faulconer, ballot designation is still under review (Republican); Ted Gaines, board of equalization member from Oxnard (Republican); Sam Gallucci, pastor/CEO/consultant from Oxnard (Republican); James Hanink, retired educator from Inglewood (no party preference); Jeff Hewitt, Riverside County supervisor from Calimesa (Libertarian); David Hillberg, aircraft mechanic/actor from Fountain Valley (Republican).

Caitlyn Jenner, businessperson/entrepreneur from Roseville (Republican); Dan Kapelovitz, criminal defense attorney from West Hollywood (Green Party); Kevin Kiley, California Legislator from Roseville (Republican); Chauncey “Slim” Killens, retired correctional officer from Hemet (Republican); Patrick Kilpatrick, actor/screenwriter/producer from Los Angeles (Democrat); Jenny Rae Le Roux, business owner/mother from Redding (Republican).

Steve Chavez Lodge, retired homicide detective from Irvine (Republican); Michael Loebs, university lecturer from Sacramento (no party preference); David Lozano, executive officer/attorney from San Gabriel (Republican); Dennis Lucey, teacher from Santa Rosa (no party preference).

Jeremiah “Jeremy” Marciniak, no ballot designation from Lincoln (no party preference); Diego Martinez, businessman from San Andreas (Republican); Jacqueline McGowan, cannabis policy advisor from Napa (Democrat); Daniel Mercuri, father/business owner from Sherman Oaks (Republican); David Moore, public school teacher from Emeryville (no party preference).

Robert C. Newman II, farmer/psychologist from Redlands (Republican); Doug Ose, farmer/small businessman from Sacramento (Republican); Kevin Paffrath, financial educator/analyst from Ventura (Democrat); Adam Papgan, entertainer from Los Angeles (no party preference); Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato, no ballot designation, from Orange (Democrat).

Dennis Richter, retail store worker from Los Angeles (no party preference); Brandon Ross, physician/attorney from La Mesa (Democrat); Major Singh, software engineer from Fremont (no party preference); Sarah Stephens, pastor from Riverside (Republican); Denver Stoner, deputy sheriff from Murphys (Republican).

Anthony Trimino, entrepreneur/CEO from Irvine (Republican); Joel Ventresca, retired airport analyst from San Francisco (Democrat); Daniel Watts, free speech lawyer from Vista (Democrat); Nickolas Wildstar, musician/entrepreneur/father from Fresno (Republican); Leo S. Zacky, businessman/farmer from Los Angeles (Republican).

