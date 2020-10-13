State committee discusses tourism amid pandemic

California state officials will discuss the state’s tourism industry on Wednesday between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in a hearing held by the Assembly Committee on Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism and Internet Media.

The hearing will be broadcast live on the Assembly’s website: assembly.ca.gov/todaysevents.

Industry experts will give insight on the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on tourism, as predictions show a major loss in travel-related spending statewide.

Assemblywoman and Committee Chair Sharon Quirk-Silva will give opening remarks. Then, Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California will give an overview of the California tourism marketing program.

Joe D’Alessandro, CEO of San Francisco Travel and Dan Harvey, division vice president of the Hertz Corporation, will start a presentation on the pandemic’s effect. Then, Tony Delorio, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 665, and Jasmine Sayah, owner and operations manager of Best Tours and Travel of Fresno, will join them.

Erin Guerrero, executive director of California Attractions and Parks Association will discuss recovery plans alongside John McReynolds, senior vice president of Universal Parks and Resorts, and Julie Packard, executive director of the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

Emellia Zamani, director of government affairs and public policy of the California Travel Association; Dan Gordon, CEO of Gordon Biersch Brewing Co., and Sima Patel, CEO of Ridgemont Hospitality discuss the road ahead.

Public comments will follow.

— Annelise Hanshaw