State Farm stops issuing new home insurance policies in California

By TOM JOYCE

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – State Farm recently stopped issuing new home insurance policies in California.

State Farm enacted this new company policy this past weekend due to wildfire risk and increased construction costs. State Farm is the largest car and home insurer by premium volume in the United States.

It cited cost when explaining its decision. The company said it “made this decision due to historic increases in construction costs outpacing inflation, rapidly growing catastrophe exposure, and a challenging reinsurance market,” in a statement to The Wall Street Journal.

The decision will not impact existing home insurance policies; those will remain in effect.

The Fitch Group said State Farm’s decision to leave California reflects what it views as poor policy decisions in the state. The organization also expects the decreased competition in the market will result in higher consumer prices.

“State Farm’s announcement reflects the poor underwriting experience for California homeowners’ writers, and will further restrict availability of coverage and prompt premium rate increases going forward,” The Fitch Group said in a press release. “State Farm is perennially California’s largest homeowners’ writer with approximately $2.6 billion direct written premium and 20% market share. We expect State Farm to remain the market leader in California homeowners’ insurance, even without writing new business.”

Additionally, The Fitch Group noted that, compared to other states, California disproportionately deals with wildfires that damage homes and lead to greater insurance costs.

The Fitch Group contends that strict building laws in California make rebuilding after a wildfire more difficult and expensive.

“Insurers with exposure to wildfires in California have had challenges in pricing the heightened catastrophe risk into premiums amid higher construction costs, stringent building codes, and regulatory hurdles,” The Fitch Group wrote. “California insurers must receive regulatory approval to raise rates and cannot use catastrophe models to set rates for homeowners’ insurance policies, including wildfire coverage. Insurers must also use historical-loss data when calculating expected future losses.”

The Fitch Group expects the residential property market in California will continue growing, allowing insurance providers more flexibility when setting premium rates and policy terms “relative to the more strictly regulated admitted market,” according to the release.