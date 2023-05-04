State gives grants for addiction prevention programs

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – Forty-four community-based and tribal organizations received almost $17 million as part of Elevate Youth California, a program administered by California’s Department of Health Care Services to develop programs that prevent youth drug addiction.

“Youth substance use and mental health challenges are at an all-time high in California, especially for youth of color and 2S/LGBTQ+ youth,” said DHCS Director Michelle Baass.

Gov. Newsom explained, “California is committed to reaching young people struggling with substance use and mental health challenges where they are, with the resources they need to get healthy.”

The awards frame a bigger picture in the state’s effort to strengthen California’s health and human services prevention programs and varied in amounts of almost $200,000 to $400,000.

Among the awardees with the smallest grant of $199,945.00 was HC Black Music and Art Association, a Humboldt County based organization. HC Black Music and Art Association “is an Afrikan nonprofit phoenix agency with multicultural programs built around cultural healing and wellness that includes; traditions, art, music, nutrition, gardening and spiritual outlets to youth, individuals, and families of color in Humboldt County rural areas.”

Native American groups also received awards. The Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians of Los Angeles County was granted $387,701.00 The citizens of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians (Tribe) are the people of northern Los Angeles County.

Their grant will support native youth in Los Angeles County through embracing cultural knowledge, advocacy, skill development and community health training to reduce substance use.

Another group benefitting for the DHCS and funded at $400,000 the highest possible award, was California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance (CIYJA) which operates in the counties of Fresno, Kern, Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside. CYIAJ describes their mission as one that “creates an intersectional space for system-impacted, undocumented, and refugee immigrant youth across California in underserved QTBIPOC communities. We organize through an abolitionist framework to shut down detention centers and build community power by providing a holistic approach, cultivating leadership, and supporting community transformation for liberation.”

Their grant will support system-impacted, undocumented and refugee Queer and Trans youth in the Central Valley and Inland Empire through coaching, mentorship and transformative justice-embedded programming to advance equity and reduce substance use.

“When the community sees that the local Medication Assisted Treatment program incorporates the importance of culture and consistently integrates Native context into the service approach, they may be more likely to reach out for help,” said Marlies Perez, Chief of DHCS’ Community Services Division.

“We’re investing in our community partners who work day in and day out to help vulnerable youth access the quality, culturally-competent services they need and deserve,” Gov. Newsom stated.

Community groups focused on the prevention of drug addiction can receive up to $400,000 under Elevate Youth California, to strengthen organizational infrastructure through operational, programmatic and financial support. So far more than $139.9 million in funding to support statewide prevention programs have been disbursed, with Elevate Youth California receiving the largest share of funding at $76.3 million for fiscal year 2022-2023.

“Through Elevate Youth California, DHCS continues to provide safe spaces where youth have an equitable opportunity to receive behavioral health prevention services,” said Ms. Baass.