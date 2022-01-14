State gives SB County nearly $10 million to help the homeless

Santa Barbara County will receive almost $10 million from the state to address homelessness.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development on Thursday announced the county will get two awards.

The first award is the Homekey Round 2 of $6.9 million awarded in partnership with the Good Samaritan Shelter.

State HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez said Santa Barbara County and other recipients “really showcase the essence of Homekey — projects that serve homeless youth, from a housing project near a major university to a motel conversion with a whole suite of supportive services to get people back on their feet, housing to give folks a fresh start.”

Homekey is a California program that assists people experiencing or at risk of homelessness by purchasing and rehabilitating housing, which includes hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings and other properties and converts them into permanent long-term housing.

“We are ecstatic to learn that the soon-to-be-named housing project in Isla Vista has been awarded almost $7 million in a Homekey grant,” said 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartman. “This project demonstrates that, with the right kinds of support, people who have lived unsheltered for years can indeed get stabilized and turn their lives around.

“It is an incredibly rewarding effort to be part of, requiring the coordinated work of so many different county and community partners,” she said in a news release. “We are tremendously gratified by this stellar result,”

The county was also awarded $2.734 million from Emergency Solutions Grants Coronavirus. The county previously received an ESG-CV award of $7 million in 2021 for use in the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care service area for emergency sheltering, outreach and rapid re-housing.

Emergency Solutions Grant Coronavirus Program was funded as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief,and Economic Stimulus Act. The CARES funds are meant to help prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus by assisting with housing among individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness.

For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/housing.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com