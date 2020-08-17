State Lands Commission hosting town hall

GOLETA — The California State Lands Commission will hold a virtual town hall Aug. 27 to update the community on the work being done to plug abandoned oil and gas wells on Platform Holly and Piers 421.

Commission staff will provide information on the California Environmental Quality Act process to remove two shore zone piers, according to city of Goleta officials.

The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be streamed online at https://tinyurl.com/y2wyzuef. The meeting passcode is 768932.

The meeting will be broadcast live on Channel 19 and rebroadcasted throughout the week. Recordings are also available at www.cityofgoleta.orgunder the government tab.

— Mitchell White