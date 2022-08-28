State law isn’t helping residents

It has been reported that city of Santa Barbara employees have deemed certain neighborhoods as the ones where new future housing developments are to be located. That is, the Eastside, the Westside, Milpas corridor and others. Mostly Latino and low income. But not in upscale, traditionally white neighborhoods such as the Mesa, San Roque or Samarkand. From a state law that benefits the beloved developers, the cheaper land costs will guarantee maximum return on their investment.

A recent federal investigation found that the city of Chicago has continued a discriminatory pattern of “encouraging” the relocation of certain businesses out of white neighborhoods into non-white neighborhoods. This violates national civil rights law.

This practice was benefitting white neighborhoods at the expense of black and Latino citizens. One Chicagoan claimed the city was “upholding environmental racism.” The city of Chicago even took part in an agreement to move a business to a different neighborhood. The federal investigation stated: “Absent the City’s driving role, the relocation would not have occurred.”

This state edict smells like bad fish. What is infuriating is that when these new units are built, some are purchased as second or third homes by the rich, or turned into weekend motels (which directly benefits city income), and the people that were displaced will never be able to afford them.

Dave Blunk

Santa Barbara