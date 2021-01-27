State moves to age-based system to vaccinate residents

California is moving to an age-based system to vaccinate residents, as opposed to its previous job-based system.

Government Operations Agency Secretary Yolanda Richardson announced in a press conference Tuesday that she is working with third party administrators to build a statewide vaccine administration network to increase efficiency and visibility in the vaccine rollout.

Education workers, food and agriculture workers and first responders, along with residents ages 65 and older, are still next in line for vaccinations. But, after those groups receive their vaccine doses, the state is transitioning to an age-based eligibility system with a focus on equity.

State officials hope to reach low-income neighborhoods and providers with this new system. Details on the system were not provided by state officials, so it’s unclear what this age-based system entails. However, state and local officials have said that weighing job-based risk has slowed down the rollout, and “it is easier and faster to verify one’s age than one’s occupation,” according to a San Francisco Chronicle report.

The third-party administrator or administrators will allocate vaccine doses directly to public health systems, pharmacies, public hospitals, community health clinics and pop up and mobile sites, “with an immediate focus on allocating to those who are vaccinating quickly and safely to accelerate our progress,” according to Ms. Richardson.

Included in efforts to smooth out the vaccination rollout, a new tool was created to help mitigate the confusion of California residents who don’t know when their turn is to receive the vaccine. Now, residents can visit myturn.ca.gov, enter their information and learn if it’s their turn to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

If it’s not their turn, users can sign up to receive a notification when it will be, and, in the coming weeks, will be able to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated, all at the same website.

During the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso clarified a few questions, including rules surrounding bars and youth sports and community-sponsored programs.

She confirmed that wineries can operate and serve drinks outdoors without having to serve food, but bars, breweries and distilleries must serve food with drinks outdoors.

She added that low-impact, outdoor sports and competition are allowed for sports such as cross country, dance, track and field, tennis, swimming and other no-contact sports.

