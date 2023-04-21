Home Local State of South Coast cities
State of South Coast cities

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce presented mayors of three cities giving their State of the City address during a luncheon Thursday at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. Speeches were delivered by Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse, top; Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte, bottom left; and Carpinteria Mayor Al Clark, bottom right. In addition to the mayors’ talks, each community’s city manager participated in a panel discussion covering topics such as budget, public safety, economic development, infrastructure, homelessness and housing.
