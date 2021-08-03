State offers assistance to avoid evictions

Although the national eviction moratorium expired at the end of July, Californians are still protected until Sept. 30 by a statewide moratorium.

Renters may not have to face an eviction this fall, with help from the state’s COVID-19 rent relief program.

The state has allocated $5.2 billion in rent relief and an additional $2 billion for utility bills. Landlords may also apply for rent relief.

To be eligible, renters must make at or below 80% of the area median income for the county. For a single-person household, the income limit is $70,050.

Income-eligible residents may apply regardless of immigration status, and proof of citizenship is not required.

The assistance does not count as income and will not affect eligibility for other state assistance, like CalFresh.

To apply, go to housing.ca.gov/covid_rr/index.html.

— Annelise Hanshaw