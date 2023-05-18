State St. Chick-fil-A to close for renovations

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

Chick-fil-A is temporarily closed at 3707 State St. in Santa Barbara while improvements are made for the drive-through traffic.

For six to eight weeks, the Chick-fil-A on upper State Street will be closed for necessary renovations to the restaurant.

Starting on Monday until late July, the Santa Barbara location will undergo construction on the parking lot to create a better traffic flow.

This location has recently been under heat due to the backup the drive-through causes on the street.

In June 2022, the Santa Barbara City Council voted to plan a new traffic management plan for the fast food restaurant rather than declare it a public nuisance.

This plan consisted of designating a traffic attendant, reconfiguring lanes and parking, as well as increasing staff during peak hours, at the location, which is at 3707 State St.

At this time, the restaurant additionally proposed a permit request for a second location, which would replace the IHOP on Calle Real. There has been no update since the request was originally filed.

Now, a year later, the restaurant has deemed it crucial to create some changes in order to maintain a good relationship with the city and the residents.

Travis Collins, the owner of the Santa Barbara location, told the News-Press Wednesday that the renovation plans are to improve the entry and exit from the restaurant, which includes changes to expand the drive-thru lanes.

Mr. Collins said he hopes the new renovations will make a positive impact on the traffic.

He said “our guests and team members’ experience is the priority” and that Chick-fil-A hopes “to honor our ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor and help vehicle flow.

“We look forward to serving guests soon with these enhancements.”

