State Street Advisory Committee seeking applicants

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara City Council is inviting members of the community to apply to the city’s State Street Advisory Committee to guide the development of a Downtown State Street Area Master Plan.

The committee will provide input and recommendations of the creation of a master plan to address the following elements: streetscape design and amenities, transportation and circulation, housing and redevelopment opportunities, economic development, historic resources, equity and accessibility, homeless strategies and public and performing arts, according to a news release.

The city council is seeking a diverse group of people to review professional and community input and provide guidance of the Downtown State Street Area Master Plan, and people whose professional experience, education and community and stakeholder representation will help guide the development.

Committee members should have a demonstrated interest in Downtown Santa Barbara, design, commercial districts and urban planning. The council wants the membership of the Downtown State Street Area Master Plan Advisory Committee to be broad-based and representative of the many stakeholders in the community. U.S. citizenship is not required.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. May 20. The council may decide to extend this application deadline, but interviews for the SSAC are tentatively scheduled for June 8, 2021. Applications can be found at: SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SSAC. Reach out to the City Clerk’s office at clerk@santabarbaraca.gov or 805-564-5309 with questions.

