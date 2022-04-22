State Street Ballet plans gala performance

SANTA BARBARA — State Street Ballet will close its season with a gala performance at 7:30 p.m. April 30 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

The Santa Barbara show will be preceded by a toast at 7 p.m. on the Lobero esplanade.

The program will include “Appalachian Spring,” with choreography by William Soleau, set to Aaron Copland’s iconic score; the balcony pas de deux from “Romeo and Juliet,” with choreography by Rodney Gustafson; “Bubbles,” set to the “champagne music” popularized by Lawrence Welk, with choreography by Laurie Eisenhower; the “Don Quixote” pas de deux, after Marius Petipa and Alexander Gorsky; and “(con)version,” choreography by Kassandra Taylor Newberry, with music by Thomas Newman and the Junkman.

Tickets vary from $51 to $256. To purchase, go to lobero.org or call the Lobero box office at 805-963-0761.

— Dave Mason