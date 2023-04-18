State Street Ballet presents ‘The Jungle Book’

After a successful southwestern state tour, the State Street Ballet will perform an adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book” on April 29.

The ballet will take place at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., for one night only before the dance company tours Japan in May.

Originally choreographed by State Street Ballet Artistic Director Rodneny Gustafson in 2009, the ballet walks through the coming-of-age story following young Mowgli. The ballet is colorful and upbeat, with updated choreography created by Kassandra Taylor Newberry, Marina Fliagina, Megan Philipp and William Soleau.

The original score of the ballet is by Czech composer and conductor, Milan Svoboda. He is best known for his jazz compositions and scenic music for theatre and film.

The score of this ballet was recorded in Prague by the Symphonic Orchestra of the National Theatre and the Milan Svoboda Jazz Orchestra.

Additionally, stunning animal costumes will be featured in this production. These were created by A. Christina Gianninin and Nicole Thomposon.

The State Street Ballet was founded in 1994 by Rodney Gustafon and William Soleaur. Each season of ballet is dedicated to bringing true classics back to the ballet community. The dance company provides public performances, educational outreaches, community partnerships, and training programs.

Tickets cost $38 and $48 for general admission, $58 for VIP seats, and $22 for children and students with IDS. To purchase, go to lobero.org.

Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com