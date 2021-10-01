State Street Ballet resumes in-person performances

The State Street Ballet is going back on stage for in-person shows.

The Santa Barbara troupe, which had more than a year of virtual performances, will start its 27th season with the Broadway musical “Kismet,” which is being performed with the Santa Barbara Symphony and a cast from around the world. It’s set for Oct. 23-24 at The Granada, 1214 State St. (See Tuesday’s News-Press for more about that.)

Here’s the rest of State Street Ballet’s season.

— 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 19. “The Nutcracker” at The Granada.

The show will feature State Street Ballet’s professional dancers,Gustafson Dance students and the Opera San Luis Obispo Grand Orchestra.

— 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and Jan. 22. You can see never-before-seen works created exclusively by State Street Ballet dancers for the 2022 Evenings series at the in-studio theatre at Gail Towbes Center for Dance, 2285 Las Positas Road.

— 7:30 p.m. March 5 and 2 p.m. March 6. “Sleeping Beauty” at The Granada. This will mark the world premiere of a modern interpretation of the popular fairytale with elaborate sets and costumes.

— 7:30 p.m. April 30. The live performance season closes at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., with “A Quarter Century Celebration,” a gala honoring local people who have contributed greatly to the arts. This exclusive event features choreographed works by William Soleau, Rodney Gustafson, Laurie Eisenhower and Kassandra Taylor Newberry.

For more information, go to statestreetballet.com.

email: dmason@newspress.com