State Street Ballet to present ‘The Nutcracker’

SANTA BARBARA — The State Street Ballet will perform “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at The Granada, 1214 State St.

The production will feature performers from State Street Ballet and Gustafson Dance, the ballet’s school. The dancers will be accompanied by Opera San Luis Obispo Grand Orchestra, under the direction of Brian Asher Alhadeff.

The role of Clara is played by Gustafson Dance student Audrey Messer, a 13-year-old Dos Pueblos High School student. on Dec. 19. Audrey began taking ballet lessons at the age of 2.

On Dec. 18, Clara will be played by State Street Ballet dancer Amara Galloway.

Tickets cost $26 to $106, with two tickets per ID for children and students.

To purchase, go to granadasb.org.

— Katherine Zehnder