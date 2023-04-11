‘State Street is a mess’

Natural Cafe closes sooner than expected, and owner Kelly Brown talks to the News-Press about the perils of operating a business downtown

Natural Cafe on lower State Street closed quietly Jan. 1, three months earlier than expected. Owner Kelly Brown said people got the wrong impression that the restaurant was already closed and stopped coming.

When Kelly Brown announced last fall that he intended to close the downtown location of The Natural Cafe, he came up with a unique, nostalgic way to celebrate the restaurant’s three decades of operating on lower State Street.

He told the News-Press he would cut the Santa Barbara eatery’s prices at the end of March, the restaurant’s final week in business, to what they were 30 years ago.

The best laid plans, however, sometimes don’t come to fruition.

Contacted to find out how the last week was going, and whether customers, both old-timers and newcomers, were flocking to The Natural Cafe to take advantage of the lower prices, Mr. Brown texted that it didn’t quite work out the way he envisioned.

“When all the press came out last fall re: closing, most assumed we already had,” he texted the News-Press. “Sales dropped 20% the week after the article and continued down from there.

“We closed quietly on Jan. 1 and have not looked back. So happy to be off State St. My other stores are thriving!”

Mr. Brown told the News-Press last fall that while his complaints about conditions on State Street drew most of the media attention, the bottom line reason he was shutting down the restaurant was that he couldn’t afford to keep it open after the lunch crowd dried up during the pandemic and people began working remotely.

He said the only reason he was able to stay open as long as he had was because he was “robbing Peter to pay Paul,” staying afloat via profits from his restaurants’ other locations on Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara and in Goleta.

Natural Cafe was a longtime popular spot on State Street, but saw its business decline in recent months.

After receiving his text, the News-Press reached out to see if he wanted to publicly reflect back on his fond memories of better days.

He responded with two voicemails that reflected instead on his bitterness at his final months downtown, his continued criticism of conditions on State Street and his disapproval of the way city leaders have dealt, or in his estimation, not dealt with the issues.

“All of the issues downtown. It’s nothing new,” he said. “It’s all the same stuff. No one is working downtown. The fix was in with the $800,000 they spent on the company they hired to do the study (in conjunction with the State Street Master Plan).”

He conceded that a poll of people downtown showed a lot of people “actually liking what’s going on.”

Mr. Brown, however, was undeterred by the survey results.

“It’s a s – – – show,” he said. “Nothing’s changed. My profitable restaurants were paying for State Street to stay open. Everybody is getting their asses kicked on State Street. It’s been raining all winter. The parklets are empty.”

He said what’s happening on State Street is “stupid,” and he’s critical of the city’s handling of the downtown area. “They’re just convinced the parklets are the way to go.”

However, a visitor on State Street noted throngs of people walking recently on the promenade after the recent rains, and many others were eating at downtown parklets.

When Mr. Brown told his landlord last fall that he was leaving at the end of March, he went public with his list of complaints: aggressive homeless people who panhandled, used his restrooms to wash up, urinated in his planters and drank and used drugs in public; rats feeding off of dropped food from the outdoor dining parklets; the parklets themselves; and speeding bicyclists who posed constant risks to pedestrians walking the downtown promenade.

A sign on the door alerts customers that Natural Cafe has closed after 30 years on State Street. The restaurant continues to operate its locations on Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara and Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta.

City officials reacted by noting they already had a program in place to catch rodents, were working on ways to separate bicyclists and pedestrians, and were providing services to the city’s homeless people on State Street to get them into housing, and help those struggling with mental illness and addiction.

And the city is now enforcing requirements to ensure the parklets adhere to new design standards.

As Mayor Randy Rowse put it last fall, some things have gotten better on State Street while some things have not

“Yeah, there are a lot of problems, but we’ve got programs in line: street cleaning, lighting, patrols,” he said. “Obviously things are not perfect, but things are also not horrific. It’s not Calcutta.”

Mr. Brown, however, remains unimpressed by the city’s efforts to date, doubling down on his criticism of conditions on State Street.

He was asked if he was glad to leave after 30 years downtown.

“Hell, yes,” he said. “State Street is a mess. I was there for 30 years. It was always a battle. Homeless using my bathrooms, eating food off of people’s plates who have gone to bathrooms. Just dealing with all of it. A total mess.

“I don’t think there is any hope given the current leadership at the city to fix things,” he said. “They’re convinced this parklet thing is a win. It’s not.

“The history of parklets across the United States is not good. Most of these parklets are not good. Let’s say the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, 12th Street in Boulder. These are not main thoroughfares. They’re side streets, three to four blocks long. They’ve been somewhat successful, but even those are going through new problems.

“The parklet thing is a problem looking for a solution. It’s not going to work.”

Mr. Brown was asked if he has any fond memories at all of his time downtown.

“Yes,” he said. “State Street in the early ’90s when it was all fresh and new, it was awesome. There were beautiful storefronts and great businesses. People were downtown. It was a place to be proud of. That’s so far in the past it’s hard to believe.”

He was asked how he felt when he closed the restaurant’s doors for the last time.

“Fantastic,” he said. “What a relief. I’m so done with it. So over it. It’s just hard to believe how bad it’s become.”

Still, he does have one regret: not being able to leave the way he wanted to, reducing his prices for diners during the restaurant’s final week.

“Certainly it would have been nice to have gone out the way we planned, but guess what, bro? Life very seldom goes the way we plan. So we did what we did.

“Sure, it would have been lovely to not be losing $15,000 a month, (but) all those articles went out, and everyone thought we were closed and our sales dropped 20% overnight.”

He was asked one final question. Does he have any regrets about going public last fall with his State Street complaints?

“Hell, no,” he said. “I don’t have any regrets about voicing those opinions. My only regret was that it killed sales, and we had to close early.

“I attacked the direction the city is going in. They’ve got their heads in the sand. They do not want to recognize the issues, and if you can’t recognize what the problems are, you can’t fix the problems.

“I would not have done one thing differently. I told the truth. I said what people weren’t willing to say.”

