State Street Mile going virtual until June 21

The State Street Mile, a gradual downhill route that bills itself as the “Fastest, Funnest Mile in the West,” is approaching the uphill challenges of the coronavirus pandemic by going virtual for the next two weeks.

Organizers will begin taking online registration on Wednesday (at www.sbmile.com/register) for the 21st running of their event. Competitors will run the race on their own from then until June 21.

“Due to COVID-19, we made the necessary decision to cancel the State Street Mile as an onsite event this year, but like thousands of road races across the country, our 2020 event will be a virtual one,” race director Megan Rheinschild said. “We encourage every person, family and dog who runs, jogs or walks to participate in their safe virtual State Street Mile, an opportunity to have fun and get outside.”

The entry fee is $15 per person for the Ranked Mile or Dog Mile or $5 per person for the Family Mile. The race benefits the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Crime Victim Emergency Fund.

“Now more than ever, victims of crime desperately need financial assistance,” Rheinschild said.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley noted that, “In these stressful times, when people are isolated and without social support, the risk of abuse is elevated, as is our need to experience the joys of health, exercise and freedom. Like past editions, this year’s event will raise funds for our Crime Victim Emergency Fund to support our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Last year’s race drew 501 entries: 32 in the elite division, 393 in the age-group categories, 14 in the masters division, and 62 in the dog mile.

The 21st edition of this year’s race is a Bring Back the Mile Featured Event, showcasing the best Mile races in America and throughout the year. For more information, go to sbmile.com.

