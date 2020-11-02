State Street patrons remember Sean Connery

COURTESY PHOTO

Sean Connery is forever known as the first James Bond.

Pedestrians along State Street in downtown Santa Barbara gave their reactions Sunday evening to Sean Connery’s death.

“It was just kind of sad because everyone loved him,” Rob Walmsley said. He liked him as James Bond, but he didn’t have a distinct favorite.

Mr. Walmsley and his friend, Ray Tellefsen, were surprised to hear Sir Connery was 90.

Kevin Johnson thought he’d be 75, not 90.

“He has done a bunch of really great movies,” he said. He began listing off titles such as “The Rock,” “Never Say Never Again” and “Finding Forrester.”

He said the James Bond films with him are the best and said the movies are timeless.

Visitors Jaclyn and Rosette were enthusiastic about Mr. Connery. Rosette had even watched Goldfinger earlier Sunday.

They said he’s their favorite Bond, though argued about their runner-up. It seems he was the clear winner in their eyes.

“Excellent actor. Excellent,” Jaclyn said.

That seemed to be the general consensus Sunday: disappointment about his passing but admired the films left behind.

